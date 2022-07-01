国連のアントニオ・グテレス事務総長が「世界は燃えている－私たちに必要なのは、再生可能エネルギーによる革命である」と題した原稿を本紙などに寄せた。自然災害や、気温の上昇など気候変動の影響が拡大する中、再生可能エネルギーへの移行を加速するための５つの道筋を示している。

◆皇帝ネロよりも悪い

かつて皇帝ネロは、ローマが燃えている最中にバイオリンを奏でていたとして糾弾されたことはよく知られている。今日、一部の指導者はそれよりあしきことを行っている。文字どおり、火に油を注いでいるのだ。ロシアによるウクライナ侵攻の余波が全世界に波及する中で、高まるエネルギー危機への一部の国の対応は、化石燃料で賭けに出て、気候緊急事態の深刻化を招く石炭、石油、ガスに何十億ドルをさらに注ぎ込んでいる。

一方、あらゆる気候指標が記録を更新し続け、未来において、地球の広大な範囲で猛烈な嵐、洪水、干ばつ、山火事、居住不可能なほどの気温が襲う予兆を告げている。私たちの世界は気候の大混乱に直面している。化石燃料の探査と生産インフラのための新規資金調達は妄想じみている。化石燃料は答えではなく、今後も答えになることはない。私たちが地球や社会に与えているダメージは見えている。それは毎日のニュースの中にあり、誰も逃れることはできない。

化石燃料は、気候危機の原因だ。再生可能エネルギーが、気候崩壊を抑え、エネルギー安全保障を促進させるための答えだ。もっと以前から再生可能エネルギーに大規模な投資を行っていたら、不安定な化石燃料市場に再び翻弄（ほんろう）されることはなかっただろう。再生可能エネルギーは、２１世紀の和平計画だ。しかし、迅速で公平なエネルギーの移行を目指す闘いは、公平な土俵で行われていない。投資家たちはいまだに化石燃料を後押しし、各国政府はいまだに数十億ドルの補助金を、石炭、石油、ガスに分配しており、これは毎分約１１００万ドルに相当する。

◆化石燃料中毒から脱却するための５つのポイント

長期のウェルビーイング（幸福）より短期の救済を求めることを表す言葉がある。「中毒・依存症」だ。私たちは、化石燃料にいまだに依存している。私たちの社会と地球の健康のために、今すぐに止める必要がある。エネルギー安全保障、安定した電力料金、繁栄、居住可能な地球へと至るただ一つの真の道筋は、汚染を引き起こす化石燃料を捨て、再生可能エネルギーを基盤としたエネルギー移行を加速することだ。

そのため私は、２０カ国・地域（Ｇ２０）加盟国の政府に対して、経済協力開発機構（ＯＥＣＤ）諸国は２０３０年までに、その他すべての国々は４０年までに、石炭インフラを全面的に廃止するよう呼びかけた。金融機関には、化石燃料への融資を中止し、再生可能エネルギーに投資するよう要請した。さらに、再生可能エネルギーを世界中で促進するための５つのポイントからなる計画を提案した。

第一に、再生可能エネルギー技術をグローバルな公共財としなければならない。これには、技術移転における知的財産権の障壁を取り除くことが含まれる。

第二に、再生可能エネルギー技術の部品や原材料のサプライチェーンへのグローバルなアクセスを改善しなければならない。２０年、世界では、５ギガワットのバッテリー・ストレージ（蓄電池）が設置された。３０年までには、６００ギガワットの貯蔵容量が必要になる。実現のためには、世界的な協力体制が必要なことは明らかだ。輸送上の障壁、サプライチェーンの制約、さらにはリチウムや他の電池用金属のコスト上昇が、そうした技術と材料を最も必要としている時に、その有効利用を妨げている。

第三に、太陽光プロジェクトと風力プロジェクトを遅らせている煩雑な手続きをなくさなければならない。私たちは、迅速な承認手続きと、電力供給網を近代化するさらなる努力を必要としている。風力発電所の承認を得るためには、欧州連合（ＥＵ）で８年を、米国では１０年を要する。韓国の陸上風力発電プロジェクトでは、八つの異なる省庁から２２件の許可が求められる。

第四に、世界はエネルギーへの補助金を化石燃料からシフトして、脆弱な立場に置かれた人々をエネルギー・ショック（エネルギー価格の上昇などが引き起こす混乱）から保護し、持続可能な未来への公正な移行へと投資しなければならない。

そして第五に、再生可能エネルギーへの投資を３倍にする必要がある。これには、多国間開発銀行、開発金融機関、商業銀行が含まれる。すべての機関が、さらに力を入れて再生可能エネルギーへの投資を大幅に強化しなければならない。

◆再生可能エネルギー拒絶の言い訳はない

１.５℃に抑えるには、２０３０年までに排出量を４５％削減し、今世紀半ばまでに排出量正味ゼロを達成しなければならない。しかし、各国の現在の削減コミットメントを足し合わせても、この１０年間に１４％近く増加することになる。これは、壊滅を意味する。気候行動、エネルギー安全保障、そしてクリーンな電気を利用できていない数億の人々に供給することの答えは、再生可能エネルギーにある。再生可能エネルギーは、三重の意味で成功をもたらす。

再生可能エネルギーによる革命を拒絶する言い訳などできない。石油やガスの価格が記録的水準に達している中で、再生可能エネルギーの価格は常に下がり続けている。太陽エネルギーと蓄電池のコストは、過去１０年間で８５％急落している。風力発電のコストは、５５％低下した。そして、再生可能エネルギーへの投資は、化石燃料の３倍の雇用を生み出す。

もちろん、再生可能エネルギーが気候危機に対する唯一の答えではない。森林破壊や土地劣化の逆転といった、自然に基礎を置いたソリューションが不可欠だ。エネルギー効率を促進する取り組みも、同様に不可欠だ。しかし、再生可能エネルギーへの迅速な移行を、私たちの野心としなければならない。

私たちが化石燃料を止めることでもたらされる利益は、気候以外に関しても膨大だ。エネルギー価格が低下するとともにより予測可能となり、食料安全保障と経済安全保障にプラスの波及効果をもたらす。エネルギー価格が上がれば、食料や私たちが依存するあらゆる商品のコストも上がる。だからこそ、未来が燃えているのにバイオリンを奏でるようなことは止め、迅速な再生可能エネルギー革命が必要だと私たち皆が合意しようではないか。

＜アントニオ・グテレス＞１９４９年リスボン生まれ。リスボン工科大工学部卒。ポルトガル首相、国連難民高等弁務官を経て、２０１７年１月から第９代国連事務総長。

THE WORLD IS BURNING. WE NEED A RENEWABLES REVOLUTION.

The only true path to energy security, stable power prices, prosperity

and a livable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels

and accelerating the renewables-based energy transition.

By António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

Nero was famously accused of fiddling while Rome burned. Today, some leaders are doing worse. They are throwing fuel on the fire. Literally. As the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ripples across the globe, the response of some nations to the growing energy crisis has been to double down on fossil fuels – pouring billions more dollars into the coal, oil and gas that are driving our deepening climate emergency.

Meanwhile all climate indicators continue to break records, forecasting a future of ferocious storms, floods, droughts, wildfires and unlivable temperatures in vast swathes of the planet. Our world faces climate chaos. New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional. Fossil fuels are not the answer, nor will they ever be. We can see the damage we are doing to the planet and our societies. It is in the news every day, and no one is immune.

Fossil fuels are the cause of the climate crisis. Renewable energy is the answer – to limit climate disruption and boost energy security. Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets. Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century. But the battle for a rapid and just energy transition is not being fought on a level field. Investors are still backing fossil fuels, and governments still hand out billions in subsidies for coal, oil and gas – some US $11 million every minute.

There is a word for favouring short-term relief over long-term well-being. Addiction. We are still addicted to fossil fuels. For the health of our societies and planet, we need to quit. Now. The only true path to energy security, stable power prices, prosperity and a livable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels and accelerating the renewables-based energy transition.



To that end, I have called on G20 governments to dismantle coal infrastructure, with a full phase-out by 2030 for OECD countries and 2040 for all others. I have urged financial actors to abandon fossil fuel finance and invest in renewable energy. And I have proposed a five-point plan to boost renewable energy round the world.

First, we must make renewable energy technology a global public good, including removing intellectual property barriers to technology transfer. Second, we must improve global access to supply chains for renewable energy technologies components and raw materials.

In 2020, the world installed 5 gigawatts of battery storage. We need 600 gigawatts of storage capacity by 2030. Clearly, we need a global coalition to get there. Shipping bottlenecks and supply-chain constraints, as well as higher costs for lithium and other battery metals, are hurting deployment of such technologies and materials just as we need them most.

Third, we must cut the red tape that holds up solar and wind projects. We need fast-track approvals and more effort to modernize electricity grids. In the European Union, it takes eight years to approve a wind farm, and 10 years in the United States. In the Republic of Korea, onshore wind projects need 22 permits from eight different ministries.

Fourth, the world must shift energy subsidies from fossil fuels to protect vulnerable people from energy shocks and invest in a just transition to sustainable future.

And fifth, we need to triple investments in renewables. This includes multilateral development banks and development finance institutions, as well as commercial banks. All must step up and dramatically boost investments in renewables.

We need more urgency from all global leaders. We are already perilously close to hitting the 1.5°C limit that science tells us is the maximum level of warming to avoid the worst climate impacts. To keep 1.5 alive, we must reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by mid-century. But current national commitments will lead to an increase of almost 14 per cent this decade. That spells catastrophe.



The answer lies in renewables – for climate action, for energy security, and for providing clean electricity to the hundreds of millions of people who currently lack it. Renewables are a triple win.

There is no excuse for anyone to reject a renewables revolution. While oil and gas prices have reached record price levels, renewables are getting cheaper all the time. The cost of solar energy and batteries has plummeted 85 per cent over the past decade. The cost of wind power fell by 55 per cent. And investment in renewables creates three times more jobs than fossil fuels.

Of course, renewables are not the only answer to the climate crisis. Nature-based solutions, such as reversing deforestation and land degradation, are essential. So too are efforts to promote energy efficiency. But a rapid renewable energy transition must be our ambition.

As we wean ourselves off fossil fuels, the benefits will be vast, and not just to the climate. Energy prices will be lower and more predictable, with positive knock-on effects for food and economic security. When energy prices rise, so do the costs of food and all the goods we rely on. So, let us all agree that a rapid renewables revolution is necessary and stop fiddling while our future burns.

